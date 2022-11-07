Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.89 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $167.89 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.88 or 0.00066383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00245178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00084930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.