Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.54. 81,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 172,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 499,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

