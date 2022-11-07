H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.60 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRB. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.