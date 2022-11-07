HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in HubSpot by 19.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $265.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

