Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HDSN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,028,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,190,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.