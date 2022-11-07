Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hudson Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of HDSN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
