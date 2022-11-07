Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard Sells 9,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.80. 46,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,677. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.