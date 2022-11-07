Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $27.12

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $26.26. Huntsman shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 31,980 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.
Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.