Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $27.12

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $26.26. Huntsman shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 31,980 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

