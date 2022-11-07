IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.80. 346,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDACORP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

