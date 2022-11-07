iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $13.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

IHRT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,303. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $23.43.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

