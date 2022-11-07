Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

