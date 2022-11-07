IndiGG (INDI) Price Up 39.4% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $114,121.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

