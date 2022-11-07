IndiGG Price Up 37.8% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $107,393.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

