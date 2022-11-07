ING Groep NV Buys 5,163 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

LHX stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average is $233.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

