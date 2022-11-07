ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.27.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $932,424,176.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,424,176.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

