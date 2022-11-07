ING Groep NV Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ING Groep NV increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $126.62 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $130.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

