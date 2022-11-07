ING Groep NV Has $18.08 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Booking by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Booking by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.14.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,802.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

