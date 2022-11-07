ING Groep NV Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

