ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE VNO opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.