ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.33. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

