ING Groep NV Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

ORLY opened at $815.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

