ING Groep NV Purchases 8,854 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 115.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

SRE stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.