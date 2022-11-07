ING Groep NV Sells 110,533 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110,533 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 80.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.13.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $322.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.