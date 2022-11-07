ING Groep NV Sells 3,154 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $239.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
