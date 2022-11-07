ING Groep NV Sells 43,091 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,091 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 54.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

