Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.11. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 498,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 51.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

