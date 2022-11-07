Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $9,289,039.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $60.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
