Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $9,289,039.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.