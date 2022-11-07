Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $1,150,500.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISEE opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.08. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,755,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

