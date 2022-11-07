Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells 12,322 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 12,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £48,179.02 ($55,704.73).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Ofer Druker sold 7,460 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £29,317.80 ($33,897.33).

On Friday, November 4th, Ofer Druker sold 13,320 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £51,415.20 ($59,446.41).

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £50,855.56 ($58,799.35).

On Thursday, October 27th, Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £35,766.76 ($41,353.64).

Tremor International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRMR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 349 ($4.04). 431,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,112. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 824 ($9.53). The company has a market cap of £511.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.73.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

