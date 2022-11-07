Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $83.03. 110,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,489. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

