Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $2,001,075.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,927,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,927,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,864 shares of company stock worth $10,231,244 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

