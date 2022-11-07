Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.