Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 44,131 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 8,267,003 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

