Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 145,032 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $44.60. 43,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,360. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

