Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFUV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.66. 3,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,013. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.