Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

