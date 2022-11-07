Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $73.88. 48,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

