Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,485. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

