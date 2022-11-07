Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,006,707 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2,424.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006,707 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 422,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,030,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. 4,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

