Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.