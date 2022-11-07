Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 80,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.43 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.