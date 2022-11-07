Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,759. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $515,807,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

