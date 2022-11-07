International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. set a GBX 140 ($1.62) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 173.38 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 124.98 ($1.45) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.16 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

