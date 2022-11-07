International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.09

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.09 and last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 99173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPCO shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

