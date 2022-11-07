Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $241.36. 56,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,765. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

