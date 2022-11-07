Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

