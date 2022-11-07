Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cameco (TSE: CCO):

10/28/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

10/18/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Cameco stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.16. 380,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,189. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$23.03 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The company has a market cap of C$13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.41.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

