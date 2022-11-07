IOTA Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $730.78 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016351 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000181 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
