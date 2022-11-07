IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,470.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,649 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.68. 109,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,518,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

