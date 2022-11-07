IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $235,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 597,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

ORCC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.