IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

